Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$42,145
Invoice$38,773
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG22 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission8-Speed A/T, A/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleMinivans
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioHD Radio, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechAdjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Start, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsRear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bucket Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)119.3 in
Length,Overall (in)200.2 in
Height,Overall (in)68.9 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)20
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA Classification2WD Minivans