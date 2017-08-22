2017 Toyota Sienna

2017 Toyota Sienna XLE Auto Access Seat FWD 7-Passenger
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $42,145
  • Invoice
    $38,773

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    8-Speed A/T, A/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Minivans
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    HD Radio, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Start, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bucket Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    119.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    200.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    68.9 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    20
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Minivans