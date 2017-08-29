Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$44,965
Invoice$44,395
Fuel
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
MPG14 MPG
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSatellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, MP3 Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechAdjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Luggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
Seats3rd Row Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)122 in
Length,Overall (in)205.1 in
Height,Overall (in)77 in
Other Details
TraileringTow Hitch
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)26.4
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size