Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$25,500
Invoice$23,844
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG26 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels, Chrome Wheels
Technology Features
AudioHD Radio, CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechEngine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Luggage Rack, Back-Up Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)104.7 in
Length,Overall (in)181.1 in, 183.5 in
Height,Overall (in)67.1 in, 65.5 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3485 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.9
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD