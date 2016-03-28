2017 Toyota RAV4 Specs

2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE FWD

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $25,500
  • Invoice
    $23,844
Get a Dealer Quote

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels, Chrome Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    HD Radio, CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Luggage Rack, Back-Up Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    181.1 in, 183.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    67.1 in, 65.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3485 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.9
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD