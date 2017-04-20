Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$28,790
-
Invoice$26,919
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG26 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
-
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, MP3 Player, HD Radio
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
-
TechTrip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Back-Up Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)104.7 in
-
Length,Overall (in)183.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)67.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3520 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.9
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD