Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$30,190
-
Invoice$28,228
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG25 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioMP3 Player, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechEngine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)104.7 in
-
Length,Overall (in)183.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)67.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3630 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.9
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD