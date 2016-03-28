2017 Toyota RAV4 Specs

2017 Toyota RAV4 Limited FWD

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $30,905
  • Invoice
    $28,897
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    25 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels, Chrome Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, HD Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Luggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, Back-Up Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Cross-Traffic Alert, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Rear Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Seat Memory, Heated Front Seat(s)

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    181.1 in, 183.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    67.1 in, 65.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3520 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.9
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD