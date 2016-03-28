Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$30,905
Invoice$28,897
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG25 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels, Chrome Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, HD Radio
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechTrip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Luggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, Back-Up Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Cross-Traffic Alert, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost
SeatsRear Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Seat Memory, Heated Front Seat(s)
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)104.7 in
Length,Overall (in)181.1 in, 183.5 in
Height,Overall (in)67.1 in, 65.5 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3520 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.9
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD