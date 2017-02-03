2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SE AWD
Pricing
-
MSRP
$32,185
-
Invoice
$30,255
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gas/Electric Hybrid
-
MPG
32 MPG
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
AM/FM Stereo,
CD Player,
MP3 Player,
HD Radio,
Satellite Radio,
Auxiliary Audio Input
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Trip Computer,
Engine Immobilizer,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Remote Trunk Release,
Power Liftgate,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Back-Up Camera,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Keyless Start,
Cruise Control,
Adaptive Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Lane Departure Warning,
Lane Keeping Assist,
Blind Spot Monitor,
Cross-Traffic Alert,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Driver Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Multi-Zone A/C,
Climate Control,
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Premium Synthetic Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Privacy Glass,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Bucket Seats,
Power Driver Seat,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
104.7 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
183.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
67.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3950 lbs
Other Details