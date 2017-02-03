Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$34,030
Invoice$31,988
Fuel
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
MPG32 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels, Chrome Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, CD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Mirror Memory
TechKeyless Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Luggage Rack, Back-Up Camera, Fog Lamps, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Adaptive Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Seat Memory, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)104.7 in
Length,Overall (in)181.1 in, 183.5 in
Height,Overall (in)65.9 in, 67.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3950 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)12.3, 14.8
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD