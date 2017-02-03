2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited AWD
  • MSRP
    $34,030
  • Invoice
    $31,988

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • MPG
    32 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels, Chrome Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, CD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Mirror Memory
  • Tech
    Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Luggage Rack, Back-Up Camera, Fog Lamps, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Adaptive Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Seat Memory, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    181.1 in, 183.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    65.9 in, 67.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3950 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    12.3, 14.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD