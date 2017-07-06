Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$27,910
-
Invoice$26,237
Fuel
-
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
-
MPG33 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
-
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioMP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechEngine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Back-Up Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Keyless Start
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
-
SeatsRear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)104.7 in
-
Length,Overall (in)181.1 in, 183.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)65.9 in, 67.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3895 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)12.3, 14.8
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD