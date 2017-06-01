Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$26,675
-
Invoice$24,833
Fuel
-
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
-
MPG41 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T
Body
-
Body styleWagons
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels, Wheel Covers
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
TechTrip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Cargo Shade
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsRear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)109.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)182.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)62 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3340 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)11.9
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Station Wagon