2017 Toyota Prius v

2017 Toyota Prius v Two
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $26,675
  • Invoice
    $24,833

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • MPG
    41 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Wagons

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels, Wheel Covers

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    109.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    182.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    62 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3340 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    11.9
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Station Wagon