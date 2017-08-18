Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$25,165
Invoice$23,655
Fuel
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
MPG56 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, CVT Transmission
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsWheel Covers, Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechTrip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Cargo Shade
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
Length,Overall (in)178.7 in
Height,Overall (in)58.1 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3010 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)11.3
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars