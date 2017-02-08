2017 Toyota Prius Prime
Specs
Pricing
MSRP
$31,000
Invoice
$27,648
Fuel
Fuel
Plug-In Electric/Gas
MPG
54 MPG
Battery Range (mi)
22,
25
Basics
Engine
4 Cylinder Engine
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
A/T,
CVT Transmission
Body
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
Audio
Auxiliary Audio Input,
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage,
HD Radio,
CD Player,
AM/FM Stereo,
Satellite Radio,
Smart Device Integration,
MP3 Player
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Tech
Engine Immobilizer,
Back-Up Camera,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Bluetooth Connection,
Navigation System,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Keyless Start,
Adaptive Cruise Control,
Cruise Control,
Cargo Shade,
Trip Computer
Safety
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Lane Keeping Assist,
Child Safety Locks,
Lane Departure Warning,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Driver Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Climate Control
Seat Trim
Premium Synthetic Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Power Driver Seat,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Bucket Seats,
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)
106.3 in
Length,Overall (in)
178.8 in,
182.9 in
Height,Overall (in)
57.7 in,
57.9 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3375 lbs
Other Details