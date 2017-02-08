2017 Toyota Prius Prime Specs

2017 Toyota Prius Prime Premium

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $31,000
  • Invoice
    $27,648
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Plug-In Electric/Gas
  • MPG
    54 MPG
  • Battery Range (mi)
    22, 25

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, CVT Transmission

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Wheel Covers, Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, HD Radio, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Trip Computer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Child Safety Locks, Lane Departure Warning, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    178.8 in, 182.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.7 in, 57.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3375 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    11.3
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars