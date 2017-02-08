2017 Toyota Prius Prime Specs

2017 Toyota Prius Prime Advanced

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $31,000
  • Invoice
    $31,776
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Plug-In Electric/Gas
  • MPG
    54 MPG
  • Battery Range (mi)
    22, 25

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, CVT Transmission

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels, Wheel Covers

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, HD Radio, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Automatic Parking, Heads-Up Display

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Keeping Assist, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    178.8 in, 182.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.7 in, 57.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3375 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    11.3
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars