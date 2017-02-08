2017 Toyota Prius Prime
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$31,000
-
Invoice
$31,776
Fuel
-
Fuel
Plug-In Electric/Gas
-
MPG
54 MPG
-
Battery Range (mi)
22,
25
Basics
-
Engine
4 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
A/T,
CVT Transmission
Body
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
Smart Device Integration,
CD Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
AM/FM Stereo,
MP3 Player,
Premium Sound System,
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage,
HD Radio,
Satellite Radio
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
Tech
Engine Immobilizer,
Telematics,
Back-Up Camera,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Rain Sensing Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Navigation System,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Trip Computer,
Heated Steering Wheel,
Keyless Start,
Adaptive Cruise Control,
Universal Garage Door Opener,
Cruise Control,
Cargo Shade,
Automatic Parking,
Heads-Up Display
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Blind Spot Monitor,
Lane Keeping Assist,
Cross-Traffic Alert,
Lane Departure Warning,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Climate Control
-
Seat Trim
Premium Synthetic Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Power Driver Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
178.8 in,
182.9 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
57.7 in,
57.9 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3375 lbs
Other Details