Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$23,475
-
Invoice$22,067
Fuel
-
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
-
MPG52 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels, Wheel Covers
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
TechTrip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)178.7 in
-
Height,Overall (in)58.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3075 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)11.3
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars