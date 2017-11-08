Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$20,150
Invoice$19,143
Fuel
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
MPG46 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, CVT Transmission
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechEngine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)100.4 in
Length,Overall (in)158.7 in
Height,Overall (in)58.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2530 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)9.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars