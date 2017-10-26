Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$57,500
Invoice$55,201
Fuel
FuelHydrogen Fuel
MPG66 MPG
Basics
EngineElectric Motor
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 1-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioPremium Sound System, MP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechBack-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Adaptive Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Navigation System, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Rear Parking Aid
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsPower Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Heated Rear Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)109.4 in
Length,Overall (in)192.5 in
Height,Overall (in)60.4 in, 60.5 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4075 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)32.3
-
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars