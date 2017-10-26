2017 Toyota Mirai

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $57,500
  • Invoice
    $55,201

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Hydrogen Fuel
  • MPG
    66 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Electric Motor
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 1-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Adaptive Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Navigation System, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Rear Parking Aid

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Heated Rear Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    109.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    192.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    60.4 in, 60.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4075 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    32.3
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars