2017 Toyota Corolla
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$19,335
-
Invoice
$17,903
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
34 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
4 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
CVT Transmission,
A/T
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
ABS,
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Wheel Covers,
Steel Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
CD Player,
AM/FM Stereo,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
MP3 Player
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s)
-
Tech
Trip Computer,
Engine Immobilizer,
Back-Up Camera,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Remote Trunk Release,
Adaptive Cruise Control,
Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Lane Departure Warning,
Lane Keeping Assist,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Climate Control,
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost
-
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
183.1 in,
182.6 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
57.3 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
2850 lbs,
2855 lbs
Other Details