Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$18,750
Invoice$17,361
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG30 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionM/T, 6-Speed M/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Premium Sound System
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechIntermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera
Safety
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Stability Control, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)102.4 in
Length,Overall (in)170.5 in
Height,Overall (in)55.3 in, 58.1 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2998 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars