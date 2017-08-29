2017 Toyota Corolla iM

2017 Toyota Corolla iM CVT
  • MSRP
    $19,490
  • Invoice
    $18,045

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    31 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    HD Radio, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Stability Control, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    102.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    170.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    55.3 in, 58.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3031 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Compact Cars