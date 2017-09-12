Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$37,885
-
Invoice$33,931
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG24 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleSedans
-
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSatellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
-
TechAdaptive Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Back-Up Camera, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Stability Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsSeat Memory, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)111 in
-
Length,Overall (in)195.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)57.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3549 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17, 17.2
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars