Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$26,255
-
Invoice$24,943
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG24 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
-
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Bluetooth Connection, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Brake Assist, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)101.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)166.7 in
-
Height,Overall (in)50.6 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2774 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.2
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationMinicompact Cars