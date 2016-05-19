2017 Toyota 86 Specs

2017 Toyota 86 Manual

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $26,255
  • Invoice
    $24,943
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    24 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Bluetooth Connection, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Brake Assist, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    101.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    166.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    50.6 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2774 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Minicompact Cars