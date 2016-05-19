2017 Toyota 86 Specs

2017 Toyota 86 Auto

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $26,975
  • Invoice
    $25,628
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    27 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    HD Radio, CD Player, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Automatic Headlights, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Brake Assist, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control
  • Air Bags
    Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    101.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    166.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    50.6 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2815 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Minicompact Cars