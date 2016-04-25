Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$30,195
Invoice$28,410
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG21 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, CVT Transmission, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Satellite Radio
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechTrip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Back-Up Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)104.3 in
Length,Overall (in)180.9 in
Height,Overall (in)58.1 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3322 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.9
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars