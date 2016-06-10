2017 Subaru Outback
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$27,695
-
Invoice
$26,076
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
28 MPG
Basics
Body
-
Body style
Crossovers,
SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
Smart Device Integration,
MP3 Player,
CD Player,
HD Radio,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
Satellite Radio,
AM/FM Stereo
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors
-
Tech
Cargo Shade,
Trip Computer,
Engine Immobilizer,
Security System,
Back-Up Camera,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Luggage Rack,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Telematics,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Remote Trunk Release,
Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Multi-Zone A/C,
Climate Control
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Privacy Glass,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Power Driver Seat,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Bucket Seats,
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
108.1 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
189.6 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
66.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3600 lbs
Other Details