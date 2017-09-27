Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$21,995
-
Invoice$20,796
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG30 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, CVT Transmission
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsWheel Covers, Steel Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSmart Device Integration, CD Player, HD Radio, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechTrip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)108.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)188.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)59 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3470 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars