2017 Subaru Legacy

2017 Subaru Legacy 2.5i
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $21,995
  • Invoice
    $20,796

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    30 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, CVT Transmission

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Wheel Covers, Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, CD Player, HD Radio, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    108.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    188.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    59 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3470 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars