2017 Subaru Impreza
Specs
Pricing
MSRP
$24,095
Invoice
$22,829
Fuel
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
MPG
32 MPG
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Steering
Power Steering
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
Audio
Smart Device Integration,
HD Radio,
Satellite Radio,
AM/FM Stereo,
CD Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
MP3 Player
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
Mirrors
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors
Tech
Trip Computer,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Telematics,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Fog Lamps,
Automatic Headlights,
Back-Up Camera,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Keyless Start,
Cruise Control,
Remote Trunk Release,
Hands-Free Liftgate
Safety
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights,
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air Conditioning
Climate Control,
A/C
Seat Trim
Leather Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
Seats
Power Driver Seat,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Bucket Seats,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)
105.1 in
Length,Overall (in)
182.1 in
Height,Overall (in)
57.3 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3109 lbs
Other Details