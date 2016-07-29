Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$28,745
Invoice$27,127
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG27 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, HD Radio
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechSecurity System, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Automatic Headlights, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats, Leather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)101.2 in
Length,Overall (in)166.7 in
Height,Overall (in)50.6 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2835 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.2
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationMinicompact Cars