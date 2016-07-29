2017 Subaru BRZ Specs

2017 Subaru BRZ Limited Auto

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $28,745
  • Invoice
    $27,127
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    27 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, HD Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Security System, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Automatic Headlights, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats, Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    101.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    166.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    50.6 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2835 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Minicompact Cars