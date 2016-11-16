Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$14,650
-
Invoice$13,625
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG35 MPG
Basics
-
Engine3 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionM/T, 5-Speed M/T
Body
-
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsWheel Covers, Steel Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, CD Player
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechCruise Control, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)73.7 in
-
Length,Overall (in)106.1 in
-
Height,Overall (in)61.2 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2050 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)8.7
-
EPA ClassificationTwo-Seaters