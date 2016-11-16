2017 Smart Fortwo

2017 Smart fortwo pure coupe
  • MSRP
    $14,650
  • Invoice
    $13,625

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    35 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    3 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 5-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Wheel Covers, Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, CD Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    73.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    106.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    61.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2050 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    8.7
  • EPA Classification
    Two-Seaters