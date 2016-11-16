2017 Smart Fortwo Specs

2017 Smart fortwo prime cabriolet

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $19,900
  • Invoice
    $18,507
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    35 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    3 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Convertibles
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Security System, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Automatic Headlights, Leather Steering Wheel, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Rollover Protection Bars, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    73.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    106.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    61.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2094 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    9.2
  • EPA Classification
    Two-Seaters