Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$19,900
Invoice$18,507
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG35 MPG
Basics
Engine3 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
Transmission5-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleConvertibles
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechSecurity System, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Automatic Headlights, Leather Steering Wheel, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Rollover Protection Bars, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)73.7 in
Length,Overall (in)106.1 in
Height,Overall (in)61.1 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2094 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)9.2
EPA ClassificationTwo-Seaters