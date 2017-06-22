2017 Ram ProMaster City Wagon
Pricing
MSRP
$26,220
Invoice
$25,240
Fuel
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
MPG
24 MPG
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
Brakes
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes,
ABS
Differential
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Steering
Power Steering
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
Wheels
Wheel Covers,
Steel Wheels
Technology Features
Audio
AM/FM Stereo,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
MP3 Player
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tech
Engine Immobilizer,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Bluetooth Connection,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control,
Trip Computer
Safety
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air Conditioning
A/C
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
Windows
Privacy Glass,
Power Windows
Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat,
Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)
122.4 in
Length,Overall (in)
187.5 in
Height,Overall (in)
74 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3635 lbs
Other Details