2017 Ram ProMaster City Cargo Van
Pricing
-
MSRP
$25,120
-
Invoice
$24,261
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
24 MPG
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
ABS,
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
-
Differential
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Wheel Covers,
Steel Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
AM/FM Stereo,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
MP3 Player
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Engine Immobilizer,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Bluetooth Connection,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Trip Computer,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist
-
Air Bags
Front Head Air Bag,
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Privacy Glass,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
122.4 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
74 in
Other Details