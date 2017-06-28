2017 Ram 5500 Chassis Cab
Pricing
MSRP
$41,145
Invoice
$37,914
Fuel
Basics
Engine
8 Cylinder Engine
Drivetrain
Rear Wheel Drive,
Dual Rear Wheels
Transmission
A/T,
6-Speed A/T,
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
Audio
AM/FM Stereo,
Smart Device Integration,
WiFi Hotspot,
Satellite Radio,
MP3 Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
Mirrors
Heated Mirrors
Tech
Remote Engine Start,
Engine Immobilizer,
Security System,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Telematics,
Bluetooth Connection,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control
Safety
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Tow Hooks,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air Conditioning
Climate Control,
A/C,
Multi-Zone A/C
Windows
Power Windows
Seats
Split Bench Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)
173.4 in
Height,Overall (in)
80.9 in
Other Details