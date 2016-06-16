Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$41,045
-
Invoice$38,414
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
Basics
-
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsChrome Wheels, Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Engine Start, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows
-
SeatsRear Bench Seat, Split Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)169 in
-
Height,Overall (in)77.2 in
Other Details
-
TraileringTow Hitch
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)32
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size