2017 Ram 2500

2017 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4x2 Crew Cab 8' Box
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $41,045
  • Invoice
    $38,414

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Chrome Wheels, Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Engine Start, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Rear Bench Seat, Split Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    169 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    77.2 in

Other Details

  • Trailering
    Tow Hitch
  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    32
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size