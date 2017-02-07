As the Ram's aging 1500 half-ton pickup truck forges on, the truck maker is trying to keep things interesting by rolling out numerous limited- and special-edition models. The latest is the 2017 Ram 1500 Copper Sport, which will debut at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show.

A standout Copper Pearl paint job highlights the Copper Sport, which will be the second limited-edition offered by Ram for the 1500, following the Ignition Orange model. Additional touches included a body-color grille and bumpers, as well as a black-decaled Sport performance hood and black badges.

For two-wheel drive models, the Copper Sport rides on 22-inch polished aluminum wheels, while four-wheel drive versions get 20-inchers.

The Copper Sport's interior is instantly recognizable with copper-colored accent stitching and headrest embroidery of the Sport logo and the Ram head emblem. Copper trim pieces throughout also help give the cabin more visual punch. A nine-speaker Alpine premium sound system is standard.

Ram says they will only be producing 3,000 2017 Ram 1500 Copper Sports all in the crew cab body style with the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 engine. The limited-edition trucks will begin arriving in dealers later this month wearing a base price of $45,630.