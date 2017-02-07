Jon Wong mugshot
Once Jon got his license, he began to autocross and do track days with a 1999 Honda Prelude Type SH, and then with a 1994 Mazda RX-7 R2. After college, he joined Autoweek Magazine for 10 years reviewing and track testing cars. He's also an avid motorsports fan who follows the Pirelli World Challenge, IndyCar and Formula One. In addition to the Prelude and RX-7, Jon has a 2008 Honda S2000 CR and hopes to add an Acura NSX to the stable one day. See full bio

Special paint and interior touches spruce up the Ram 1500

As the Ram's aging 1500 half-ton pickup truck forges on, the truck maker is trying to keep things interesting by rolling out numerous limited- and special-edition models. The latest is the 2017 Ram 1500 Copper Sport, which will debut at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show.

A standout Copper Pearl paint job highlights the Copper Sport, which will be the second limited-edition offered by Ram for the 1500, following the Ignition Orange model. Additional touches included a body-color grille and bumpers, as well as a black-decaled Sport performance hood and black badges.

For two-wheel drive models, the Copper Sport rides on 22-inch polished aluminum wheels, while four-wheel drive versions get 20-inchers.

The Copper Sport's interior is instantly recognizable with copper-colored accent stitching and headrest embroidery of the Sport logo and the Ram head emblem. Copper trim pieces throughout also help give the cabin more visual punch. A nine-speaker Alpine premium sound system is standard.

Ram says they will only be producing 3,000 2017 Ram 1500 Copper Sports all in the crew cab body style with the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 engine. The limited-edition trucks will begin arriving in dealers later this month wearing a base price of $45,630.

 

