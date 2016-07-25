Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$40,495
-
Invoice$37,266
Fuel
-
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
-
MPG17 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 8-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, WiFi Hotspot
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechIntermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Remote Engine Start, Telematics, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Adjustable Pedals, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows
-
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)140 in
-
Height,Overall (in)77.6 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)26, 32
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size