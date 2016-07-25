2017 Ram 1500 Specs

2017 Ram 1500 Sport 4x2 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $40,495
  • Invoice
    $37,266
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability
  • MPG
    17 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 8-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, WiFi Hotspot
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Remote Engine Start, Telematics, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Adjustable Pedals, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    140 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    77.6 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    26, 32
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size