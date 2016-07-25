2017 Ram 1500 Specs

2017 Ram 1500 Night 4x2 Quad Cab 6'4" Box

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $38,295
  • Invoice
    $35,195
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability
  • MPG
    17 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 8-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Remote Engine Start, Telematics, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Adjustable Pedals, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    140 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    77.9 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    26, 32
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size