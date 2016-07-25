Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$38,295
Invoice$35,195
Fuel
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
MPG17 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 8-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Remote Engine Start, Telematics, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera
Safety
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Adjustable Pedals, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsRear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)140 in
Height,Overall (in)77.9 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)26, 32
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size