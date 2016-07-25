Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$40,495
-
Invoice$37,266
Fuel
-
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
-
MPG17 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 8-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechIntermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Telematics, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Adjustable Pedals, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsFront Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows
-
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)140 in
-
Height,Overall (in)77.6 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)26, 32
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size