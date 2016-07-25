2017 Ram 1500 Specs

2017 Ram 1500 Night 4x2 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $40,495
  • Invoice
    $37,266
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability
  • MPG
    17 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 8-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Telematics, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Adjustable Pedals, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    140 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    77.6 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    26, 32
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size