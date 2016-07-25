Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$37,595
-
Invoice$35,466
Fuel
-
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
-
MPG20 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 8-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors
-
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Telematics, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows
-
SeatsRear Bench Seat, Split Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)140 in
-
Height,Overall (in)76.9 in
Other Details
-
TraileringTow Hitch
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)32, 26
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size