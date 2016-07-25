2017 Ram 1500 Specs

2017 Ram 1500 Lone Star Silver 4x2 Crew Cab 5'7" Box

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $37,595
  • Invoice
    $35,466
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability
  • MPG
    20 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 8-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Telematics, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Rear Bench Seat, Split Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    140 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    76.9 in

Other Details

  • Trailering
    Tow Hitch
  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    32, 26
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size