2017 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $138,200

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, Flat 6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    7-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Suspension
    Active Suspension
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot, Satellite Radio, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Adjustable Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Rollover Protection Bars, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats, Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Rear Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    96.5 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    178.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    50.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3539 lbs, 3495 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.9
  • EPA Classification
    Minicompact Cars