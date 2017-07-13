2017 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS
Pricing
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
22 MPG
Basics
Body
-
Body style
Coupes
-
Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
AM/FM Stereo,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
HD Radio,
CD Player,
MP3 Player,
Smart Device Integration,
WiFi Hotspot,
Satellite Radio,
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s)
-
Tech
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Universal Garage Door Opener,
Cruise Control,
Trip Computer,
Engine Immobilizer,
Security System,
Rear Parking Aid,
Back-Up Camera,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Rain Sensing Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
HID headlights,
Navigation System,
Bluetooth Connection
Safety
-
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Brake Assist,
Rollover Protection Bars,
Headlights-Auto-Leveling,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch,
Passenger Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Climate Control,
A/C,
Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat Trim
Premium Synthetic Seats,
Leather Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost
-
Seats
Rear Bucket Seats,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Bucket Seats,
Power Driver Seat,
Power Passenger Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
96.5 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
178.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
50.9 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3539 lbs,
3495 lbs
Other Details