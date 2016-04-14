2017 Porsche 718 Boxster Specs

2017 Porsche 718 Boxster S Roadster

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $68,400
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 6-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Convertibles
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Suspension
    Active Suspension
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Wheel Locks, Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, CD Player, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Rollover Protection Bars, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats, Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    97.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    172.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    49.6 in, 50.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3054 lbs, 2988 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.9
  • EPA Classification
    Two-Seaters