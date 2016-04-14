2017 Porsche 718 Boxster
Specs
Pricing
Fuel
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
MPG
22 MPG
Basics
Body
Body style
Convertibles
Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
Audio
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage,
CD Player,
Satellite Radio,
AM/FM Stereo,
MP3 Player,
HD Radio,
Auxiliary Audio Input
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror
Tech
Back-Up Camera,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
HID headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Bluetooth Connection,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Trip Computer,
Universal Garage Door Opener,
Cruise Control,
Engine Immobilizer,
Security System,
Rear Parking Aid
Safety
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Brake Assist,
Rollover Protection Bars,
Daytime Running Lights,
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Air Bags
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Front Head Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag,
Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air Conditioning
A/C
Seat Trim
Leather Seats,
Premium Synthetic Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Power Driver Seat,
Power Passenger Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)
97.4 in
Length,Overall (in)
172.4 in
Height,Overall (in)
49.6 in,
50.4 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3054 lbs,
2988 lbs
Other Details