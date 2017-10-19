2017 Nissan Versa Note
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$17,300
-
Invoice
$18,233
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
34 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
4 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
CVT Transmission,
A/T
Body
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
Satellite Radio,
Smart Device Integration,
AM/FM Stereo,
MP3 Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
CD Player
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s),
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Trip Computer,
Engine Immobilizer,
Back-Up Camera,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Fog Lamps,
Navigation System,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Keyless Start,
Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Heated Front Seat(s),
Bucket Seats,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
102.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
163.7 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
60.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
2521 lbs
Other Details