2017 Nissan Titan XD 4x4 Gas King Cab PRO-4X
Pricing
MSRP
$45,440
Invoice
$42,714
Fuel
Basics
Body
Body style
Trucks
Pickup Box
Bed Liner
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
Audio
Smart Device Integration,
AM/FM Stereo,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
Satellite Radio,
CD Player,
MP3 Player
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
Mirrors
Heated Mirrors,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Power Mirror(s)
Tech
Rain Sensing Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Bluetooth Connection,
Navigation System,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control,
Keyless Start,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Back-Up Camera
Safety
Safety Features
Daytime Running Lights,
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Blind Spot Monitor,
Cross-Traffic Alert,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Tow Hooks
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Climate Control,
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats,
Vinyl Seats
Windows
Privacy Glass,
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows,
Sliding Rear Window
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Power Driver Seat,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)
139.8 in
Height,Overall (in)
78.4 in,
78.1 in
Other Details