2017 Nissan Titan XD 4x4 Gas King Cab PRO-4X

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $45,440
  • Invoice
    $42,714

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 7-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks
  • Pickup Box
    Bed Liner

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Tow Hooks
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats, Vinyl Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost, Power Windows, Sliding Rear Window
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    139.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    78.4 in, 78.1 in

Other Details

  • Trailering
    Tow Hitch
  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    26
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size