2017 Nissan Titan XD 4x4 Diesel King Cab PRO-4X

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $50,490
  • Invoice
    $47,448

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Diesel Fuel

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks
  • Pickup Box
    Bed Liner

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Vinyl Seats, Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Sliding Rear Window, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    139.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    78.4 in, 78.1 in

Other Details

  • Trailering
    Tow Hitch
  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    26
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size