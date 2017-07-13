2017 Nissan Titan XD 4x4 Diesel King Cab PRO-4X
Pricing
-
MSRP
$50,490
-
Invoice
$47,448
Fuel
Basics
-
Engine
8 Cylinder Engine,
Turbocharged
-
Drivetrain
Four Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode,
6-Speed A/T,
A/T
Body
-
Body style
Trucks
-
Pickup Box
Bed Liner
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
Auxiliary Audio Input,
Satellite Radio,
Smart Device Integration,
AM/FM Stereo,
CD Player,
MP3 Player
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Rain Sensing Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Navigation System,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control,
Keyless Start,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Back-Up Camera
Safety
-
Safety Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights,
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Blind Spot Monitor,
Cross-Traffic Alert,
Brake Assist,
Tow Hooks
-
Air Bags
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Front Side Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Climate Control,
Multi-Zone A/C,
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Vinyl Seats,
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Sliding Rear Window,
Privacy Glass,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Bucket Seats,
Power Driver Seat,
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
139.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
78.4 in,
78.1 in
Other Details