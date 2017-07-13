2017 Nissan Titan XD 4x2 Gas King Cab SV
Pricing
-
MSRP
$37,960
-
Invoice
$35,703
Fuel
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes,
ABS
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Steel Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
Satellite Radio,
AM/FM Stereo,
MP3 Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
Smart Device Integration,
CD Player
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control,
Keyless Start,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer
Safety
-
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Brake Assist,
Tow Hooks,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Privacy Glass,
Rear Defrost,
Sliding Rear Window,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Rear Bench Seat,
Split Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
139.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
78 in,
77.8 in
Other Details