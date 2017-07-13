2017 Nissan Titan XD 4x2 Diesel King Cab SV

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $44,010
  • Invoice
    $41,373

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Diesel Fuel

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Security System, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Sliding Rear Window, Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Split Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    139.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    78 in, 77.7 in

Other Details

  • Trailering
    Tow Hitch
  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    26
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size