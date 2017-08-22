2017 Nissan Titan XD

2017 Nissan Titan XD 4x2 Diesel Crew Cab S
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $36,485
  • Invoice
    $40,392

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Diesel Fuel

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Security System, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Vinyl Seats, Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Sliding Rear Window
  • Seats
    Split Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    151.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    78 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    26
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size