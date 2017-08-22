Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$36,485
Invoice$40,392
Fuel
FuelDiesel Fuel
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsSteel Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Security System, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimVinyl Seats, Cloth Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Sliding Rear Window
SeatsSplit Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)151.6 in
Height,Overall (in)78 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)26
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size