2017 Nissan Titan 4x4 King Cab PRO-4X
Pricing
-
MSRP
$43,290
-
Invoice
$40,698
Fuel
Basics
Body
-
Body style
Trucks
-
Pickup Box
Bed Liner
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
CD Player,
AM/FM Stereo,
Satellite Radio,
Smart Device Integration,
MP3 Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors
-
Tech
Bluetooth Connection,
Automatic Headlights,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Keyless Start,
Cruise Control,
Navigation System,
Trip Computer,
Security System,
Back-Up Camera,
Intermittent Wipers,
Rain Sensing Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Fog Lamps
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Blind Spot Monitor,
Cross-Traffic Alert,
Brake Assist,
Tow Hooks,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Multi-Zone A/C,
Climate Control
-
Seat Trim
Vinyl Seats,
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Privacy Glass,
Rear Defrost
-
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Power Driver Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
139.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
77.2 in,
76.9 in
Other Details