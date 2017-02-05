2017 Nissan Titan 4x4 King Cab PRO-4X

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $43,290
  • Invoice
    $40,698

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    7-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks
  • Pickup Box
    Bed Liner

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Bluetooth Connection, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Navigation System, Trip Computer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Vinyl Seats, Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    139.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    77.2 in, 76.9 in

Other Details

  • Trailering
    Tow Hitch
  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    26
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size