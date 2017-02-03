Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$32,910
Invoice$30,969
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG18 MPG
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 7-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechSteering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats, Vinyl Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Sliding Rear Window, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsSplit Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)139.8 in
Height,Overall (in)74.6 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)26
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size