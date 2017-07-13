2017 Nissan Titan 4x2 King Cab SV
Pricing
MSRP
$35,930
Invoice
$33,799
Fuel
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes,
ABS
Steering
Power Steering
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
Audio
Smart Device Integration,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
MP3 Player,
AM/FM Stereo,
Satellite Radio,
CD Player
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
Mirrors
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors
Tech
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Trip Computer,
Cruise Control,
Keyless Start,
Security System,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Safety
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air Conditioning
A/C
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats,
Vinyl Seats
Windows
Power Windows,
Sliding Rear Window,
Rear Defrost,
Privacy Glass
Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat,
Split Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)
139.8 in
Height,Overall (in)
75.4 in,
75.1 in
Other Details