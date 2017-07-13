2017 Nissan Titan 4x2 King Cab SV

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $35,930
  • Invoice
    $33,799

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 7-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Keyless Start, Security System, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats, Vinyl Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Sliding Rear Window, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Split Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    139.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    75.4 in, 75.1 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    26
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size