2017 Nissan Titan 4x2 King Cab S
Pricing
MSRP
$32,550
Invoice
$31,298
Fuel
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes,
ABS
Steering
Power Steering
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
Wheels
Steel Wheels
Technology Features
Audio
Auxiliary Audio Input,
AM/FM Stereo,
MP3 Player,
CD Player,
Smart Device Integration
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
Mirrors
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tech
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control,
Keyless Start,
Security System,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers
Safety
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Brake Assist
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Driver Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air Conditioning
A/C
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
Windows
Sliding Rear Window,
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost,
Privacy Glass
Seats
Split Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)
139.8 in
Height,Overall (in)
75.4 in,
75.1 in
Other Details